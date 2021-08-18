Canara Robeco launches NFO

Chennai: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Limited has announced the launch of its new fund offer (NFO), Canara Robeco Value Fund – an open-ended equity scheme.

According to the company, it would follow a value investment strategy, to invest in businesses that are trading at a price less than their intrinsic values and are expected to realise their true worth in the future.

Mohit Bhatia, head, sales and marketing, said, “We are happy to introduce our new offering at a time when markets are getting driven by global and domestic liquidity.”