Cops ask YouTube to block Meera Mithun’s channel

Chennai: Following the arrest of model-actress Meera Mithun for her casteist remarks, Central Crime Branch has written to YouTube to block the channel being run by her and get down all videos.

She was arrested in Kerala by a special Cyber Crime police team a few days ago.During an interview with a YouTube channel, Meera had said that all the Scheduled Caste film workers should be kicked out of the industry.

Based on a complaint from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch booked her under seven provisions of the IPC and under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police also arrested Meera’s friend Akash in connection with the case.