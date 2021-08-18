Naval installations in TN declared as ‘no fly zone’

Chennai: The area falling under the three Km radius from the perimeter of Naval installations in Tamilnadu has been designated as ‘no fly zone’.

According to an official release here today, all individuals/civil agencies are prohibited from flying non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission.

“The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code,” it added.