Resolution against NEET in TN Assembly soon: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that a resolution seeking exemption from NEET will be passed in the Tamilnadu Assembly during the ongoing budget session itself.

Speaking in the Assembly today, Stalin said the resolution will be formulated based on the report of the AK Rajan committee constituted to find out the impact of NEET on medical admissions in Tamilnadu.

“The resolution will then be tabled and passed in the Assembly during the ongoing session itself,” he said.

Earlier, Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin said that all the parties should cooperate to cancel NEET.

He also said that the government hospital in Ariyalur should be named after Anitha, who lost her life due to NEET.

It may be noted that the AK Rajan committee was constituted in June to study the impact of the NEET in medical admissions in Tamilnadu.

The committee submitted its 165-page report to Stalin in July. The submission of the report took place after the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by the BJP by challenging the constitution of the committee.

Abolishing NEET is one of the electoral promises of the DMK. Since this promise could not be kept this year after the DMK government assumed office, principal opposition AIADMK and the BJP have been criticising the ruling party on this count.

It may be noted that as many as 11,326 students from Tamilnadu have applied to appear for NEET.

The entrance exam will be held on 12 September in 198 centres. Applications were being received from 13 July.

With 734 aspirants, Villupuram has more number of candidates from Tamilnadu. Karur has the lowest number with 102 applicants. Madurai, Tiruchy and Tirunelveli had 520, 503 and 510 applicants, respectively.