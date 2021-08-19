Cricket Australia announces T20 World Cup squad

Skipper Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell returned as Australia’s National Selection Panel (NSP) on Thursday named a 15-player squad for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE.

Uncapped West Australian Josh Inglis has been named in the squad as a back-up wicket-keeper to Matthew Wade.

Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white-ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast where he topped the run charts, George Bailey, Chair of Selectors, said in a statement. He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future, he added.

Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Warner, and Cummins return to the squad having missed the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Smith returns from an elbow injury while captain Finch is recovering well from recent knee surgery.

We look forward to having all of these players available both from a playing perspective and the experience they bring to International tournaments, Bailey said. Cricket Australia said selectors have chosen four spinners including Queenslander Mitchell Swepson alongside Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Maxwell.

Swepson impressed in the games he played in the West Indies and Bangladesh including his 3-26 from eight overs in the last two games on tour. Mitchell has been impressive with the opportunities he has had, Bailey said. Given the amount of cricket being played at the World Cup venues, we expect the wickets in the UAE to favour slow bowling, particularly in the latter stages, so he gives us another strong leg-spin option.

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood’s impressive form on his return to the T20 side last summer and in the West Indies and Bangladesh led to his inclusion to complete the pace attack alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson. Tasmanian Nathan Ellis, who completed a hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, all-rounder Daniel Sams and the vastly experienced Dan Christian have been named travelling reserves.

The squad is due to depart for the UAE in late September or early October. Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.