Dhoni’s new assignment

Chennai: Kauvery Group of Hospitals has roped in former Indian Cricket team captain and CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador.

Dr Manivannan Selvaraj, managing director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals said, ‘Dhoni, who rose from a smaller town and achieved greater heights is similar to Kauvery’s journey. We started with a 30 bedded hospital in Trichy and now we are a 1500

bedded strong group with branches across Tamilnadu and Bengaluru.’

Dhoni said, ‘I am glad to be associated with one of the most trusted and reputed healthcare brand.’