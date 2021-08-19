Don’t reply in Hindi: Madras HC to Union govt officials

Chennai: Madras High Court today said that Union government officials should send their reply in English and not in Hindi to questions raised by people’s representatives.

The Court also said that replying in Hindi to representatives from non-Hindi speaking States is against the Official Language law. The Court delivered the verdict in a case filed by MP S Venkatesan that most of the replies from the Union government are in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the court has also asked to rename the archaeological inscriptions department in Tamilnadu as Tamil inscriptions branch.

The Court has also directed the officials to transfer the Tamil inscriptions and historical documents in Mysuru to Tamilnadu.