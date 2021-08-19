England recalls Malan, drops Sibley for third Test

London: England on Wednesday recalled batsman Dawid Malan and added seamer Saqib Mahmood to its squad, apart from dropping struggling opener Dom Sibley, for the third Test against India. London: England on Wednesday recalled batsman Dawid Malan and added seamer Saqib Mahmood to its squad, apart from dropping struggling opener Dom Sibley, for the third Test against India.

England has kept injured pacer Mark Wood in the 15-man squad, hoping that he would be fit for the third match starting August 25 at Leeds, but left out Zak Crawley.

India is leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. Malan returns to the Test squad for the first time in three years. He last played Test cricket in August 2018 in England’s victory over India at Edgbaston. Mahmood is yet to make his Test debut. The 24-year-old was named as a reserve bowler during England’s tour of Sri Lanka and India.

Meanwhile, Riding on his brilliant century against England in the second Test at Lord’s, KL Rahul jumped 19 spots to 37th place, while his skipper Virat Kohli continued to remain India’s top-ranked batsman at fifth position in the latest ICC rankings released on Wednesday.

Rahul, who had re-entered the rankings in 56th position last week, had scored 129 in India’s first innings against England to play a big role in his side’s 151-run win.