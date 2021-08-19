EPS, OPS meet Governor, lodge complaint against DMK govt

Chennai: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that the DMK government headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin has failed in all fronts.

In a memorandum given by the AIADMK leaders to Governor Banwarilal Puroit at the Raj Bhavan today, it is said that to cover up the illegal activities and its failure to provide good governance and combat the corona pandemic, the DMK government is indulging in political whiplash on the opposition especially AIADMK.

Speaking to mediapersons, Palaniswami, who is the Leader of the Opposition, said, “Corruption, collection and vendetta is the agenda of the government. DMK has given false promises in NEET issue. The government is also not revealing the actual corona numbers. Several schemes that were announced during the AIADMK rule are now being stalled by the present government.”

The opposition party leaders also said that the DMK government is misusing its power to foist false cases to strangle the voice of dissent in the State.

“The ruling government is indulging in a vengeful political game to cover-up its shortcomings. This can be clearly seen from the manner in which the government conducted raids against two former Ministers from the AIADMK government M R Vijaya Bhaskar and S P Velumani,” the leaders said.

“At a time when the trial of the Kodanadu case is almost completed, the State is seeking to do further investigation instead of completing the trial in the case. It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court had also dismissed the request for further investigation in the past. However, after the change of the government, the prosecution which was all along keen on speedy disposal of the trial has summoned the accused who was out on bail and is seeking to do further investigation,” the memorandum added.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker M Appavu said that media outlets have reported that AIADMK MLAs were evicted from Assembly on 18 August. “However, it was the AIADMK MLAs who staged the walkout and were not evicted from the House. Media houses should be cautious when reporting such news,” he added.