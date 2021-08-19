Kodanadu case comes back to haunt AIADMK

Chennai: After years, the Kodanadu case is back to create ripples in Tamilnadu politics. Tamilnadu Leader of Opposition former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the M K Stalin-led DMK government of trying to frame him in the sensational murder case.

The AIADMK, led by Palaniswami, walked out of the Assembly and staged a sit-in saying the government is trying to implicate Palaniswami and others in the case by reopening the investigation. The main opposition party boycotted Assembly today too.

Palaniswami and several other party’s top brass leaders held demonstrations outside the Assembly on Wednesday, claiming that Stalin-led DMK government was intent on political vendetta. Stalin, in the Assembly, said the investigations would have no ‘political interventions’, and that the guilty alone will face action.

Palaniswami said the current DMK government was attempting to ‘trap him’ in the proceedings of the Kodanad murder-heist trial.

The heist that was reported in the middle of the night and the deaths and accidents involving some of the accused reported thereafter, had raised suspicions among the general public, the CM pointed out. “That was why, before the elections, we had promised to probe the robbery and murder cases and bring to book the accused persons.”