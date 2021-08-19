Lockdown: Stalin to hold key meet tomorrow

Chennai: With the ongoing lockdown to control Covid-19 ending in a few days, Chief Minister M K Stalin will tomorrow chair a meeting with Ministers, top officials and healthcare experts at the Secretariat here, to decide on its extension.

According to sources, since the Covid cases are coming down, the lockdown would be extended for a week or two, however with more relaxations.

Also, a decision on reopening schools, colleges and cinema halls will be taken based on inputs received from officials and experts.

Earlier, the Tamilnadu government extended the Covid-induced lockdown in the State till 23 August. The State government had also proposed to resume physical classes for students from classes IX to XII from 1 September and allow re-opening of medical colleges in the State from 16 August.

Stalin arrived at this decision after reviewing the Covid-19 situation with medical experts in the light of a marginal rise in the cases of late in the State.

The medical experts expressed the need to re-open the schools as the students were reportedly experiencing mental stress since they were confined to their homes for months. This was also reportedly creating learning gaps in society, the Chief Minister said in a statement. Further, many children have no access to online education, he said.