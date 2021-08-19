Meera Mithun’s bail plea adjourned

Chennai: A court in Chennai today adjourned to 23 August the bail petition of actress Meera Mithun and her friend Abhishek. The bail plea was opposed by VCK leader Vanniyarasu.

Following the arrest of model-actress Meera Mithun for her casteist remarks, Central Crime Branch had written to YouTube to block the channel being run by her and get down all videos. She was arrested in Kerala by a special Cyber Crime police team a few days ago.

During an interview with a YouTube channel, Meera had said that all the Scheduled Caste film workers should be kicked out of the industry.

Based on a complaint from Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the cyber crime police of the Central Crime Branch booked her under seven provisions of the IPC and under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.