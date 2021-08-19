Mercedes to bid goodbye to Formula E after 2022

London: Formula E champions Mercedes announced on Wednesday that it will say goodbye from the all-electric series at the end of the 2022 season to concentrate on Formula One. London: Formula E champions Mercedes announced on Wednesday that it will say goodbye from the all-electric series at the end of the 2022 season to concentrate on Formula One.

It also said that they are exploring options to keep the team in the series, including a potential sale to new owners.

The announcement comes only three days after Dutch driver Nyck de Vries won the Formula E world championship title after finishing eighth in the season’s final race in Berlin. Mercedes also won the teams’ title after Belgium’s Stoffel Vandoorne finished in third place. Mercedes follows the footsteps of Audi and BMW exiting Formula E at the end of this year. The company also said that it will concentrate its works motorsport activities on Formula 1.