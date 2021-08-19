TN schools to reopen from 1 September, guidelines issued

Chennai: The Tamilnadu government has decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 from 1 September, in compliance with all Covid safety protocols.

The government has made it mandatory for all teachers and other staff to be fully vaccinated as a prerequisite for school reopening. All students who are eligible for vaccination must also be vaccinated.

Further, as per the fresh SOPs released by the government with regard to school reopening, schools will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity of students.

There will be no get-togethers or the possibility of a group chitchat during breaks in the canteen. This apart, over the next one week, students between Classes XI and XII, teachers and school staff across the state will have to undergo health screening.

Before reopening, the schools have been asked to sensitise students, parents, teachers, community members and hostel staff on the preventive measures of Covid-19 through online and offline modes such as pamphlets, letters, public announcement systems in villages, urban wards, etc.

Each school will be assigned to health inspectors and block health supervisors/non-medical supervisors and every school, including private institutions, will have to monitor the changes in the SOPs.