Wipro GE Healthcare inaugurates CoE lab

Chennai: Wipro GE Healthcare said it has launched its first ever GE-SonoSim Simulation Centre Of Excellence (CoE) Lab in the South Asia Region at MGM Institute of Health Sciences, Navi Mumbai.

“SonoSim provides scalable technology to train medical professionals and students in ultrasonography, using real patient cases spanning a broad spectrum of normal and pathologic conditions,” it said.

This collaboration focusses on providing enhanced education services to medical professionals who aspire to learn ultrasonography from women’s health and cardiology to point of care and primary care, it added.