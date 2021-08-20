After 140 days, active Covid cases in TN drop below 20,000

Chennai: Fresh cases across the State have dropped to 1,702, when cases in all districts fell below 200 and active cases dropped below the 20,000 mark to 19,864 after nearly 140 days.

After 1,892 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 19,864. The number of deaths registered was 29 and 1,62,173 samples were tested, according to State health department data.

Coimbatore’s daily cases fell below 200 after 20 days — 198 people tested positive. Chennai recorded 193 cases, while in Erode, they dropped marginally from 156 to 147. There were 112 cases in Thanjavur.

There were no fatalities in 23 districts. Coimbatore accounted for five deaths, while there were four in Chennai and three each in Tiruvarur, Tiruppur and Tiruchi. This took the toll to 34,639.