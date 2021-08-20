Dominance of terror forces not permanent, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised the need to strengthen religious tourism in the country.

Speaking while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple projects in Gujarat’s Somnath today via video conferencing, he said, “We need to strengthen religious tourism. This also provide employment to youth. They will also get to know about our past.”

The Prime Minister said destructive and terror forces can become dominant for some time, but their existence is not permanent.

“Forces that strive for destruction and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever,” he added.

Modi today inaugurated several projects in Gujarat’s Somnath and laid the foundation stone for Parvati Temple, which is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 30 crore.