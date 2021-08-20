EPS should face Kodanadu case legally: TNCC chief

Chidambaram: Tamilnadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri today said that AIADMK joint coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K Palaniswami should face the Kodanadu issue legally.

Speaking to mediapersons after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary in Chidambaram, Alagiri said there is nothing wrong in making people from all castes as priests.

He further said State Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan has clearly mentioned that the Union government has not cleared the funds that are to be given to the State government.