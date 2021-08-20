One man, many talents

Chennai: Successful people are not gifted. They work hard and succeed on purpose. Sathish Kumar is among those successful people, who has truly worked hard for his success, through many tough times.

Currently working as Artisan Grade 1 in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Sathish Kumar is not only a pageant winner but also a State level football player, district level hockey player, an enthusiastic music composer and a philanthropist who has adopted three families to his capacity during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this he has knowledge in Silambam. Recently, he received honourary doctorate from St. Mother Therasa University, accredited by World Sign JBR, Harvard, USA and affiliated to Cambridge School of Distance Education.

Sathish, who emerged as the third runner-up of the Mr Miss & Mrs Tamizhagam 2021 presented by Indian Media Works in Chennai, is currently gearing up to for the National Grand Finale of Mr Fashion World 2021.