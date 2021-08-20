Role of probiotics revealed

Chennai: ProBiotics are live microorganism that improves the bacterial flora, which are responsible for good digestion and immunity. Many of us often relate bacteria or microorganism as germs, but this microorganism helps body function properly.

According to Apeksha Ekbote, chief dietician, NephroPlus, “Naturally probiotics are formed in the process of fermentation. Probiotics naturally occur in yogurt, buttermilk, kefir (fermented milk), sauerkraut, kimchi, and bacterially cultured cheese. Probiotic supplementation is generally preferred over food sources because of the high potassium, phosphorus, sodium, and sugar content of many foods containing probiotics.”