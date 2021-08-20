Sonia to chair Oppn leaders meet: Stalin likely to attend

New Delhi/Chennai: Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s virtual meeting with opposition leaders will be held today at 4.30 pm.

According to sources, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders are expected to attend the meet.

The meeting is aimed at consolidating the unity that the opposition displayed in taking on the government in parliament.

According to sources, the Opposition leaders are likely to come up with a joint resolution or a statement during the meeting. The resolution will be a critical assessment of the Modi government’s performance during the pandemic.

The meeting today, which also happens to be the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, is a part of the Congress party’s efforts to unite various Opposition parties on key issues confronting the country and defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.