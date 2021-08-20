Taliban chief in Pakistan army’s custody?

New Delhi: Where is Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada? Quoting a senior government official, a NDTV report said Haibatullah may be in the custody of the Pakistan Army, and that he has not been seen by the Taliban’s senior leaders and fighters in the past six months.

His last public statement came in May – to mark Eid al-Fitr, a holiday signalling the end of Ramzan.

Meanwhile, Afghan women working in government and non-government organisations have said the Taliban will have to take them into account as the hardline Islamist group discuss the formation of a new regime in the country.

Several women, including human rights activists, have said they have worked hard for their rights over the past two decades and cannot go back.