TN Health Minister takes up vaccine shortage with Murugan

Chennai: Tamilnadu Health Minister M Subramanian has said that 25 per cent of vaccines allocated by the Centre are going to private hospitals.

“If that 25 per cent is given to States, vaccination target will be achieved soon. Such a move will be very helpful to States like Tamilnadu. Despite having facilities to vaccinate 7 lakh a day, only 2 lakh are being given jabs,” he said.

Subramanian said this at an event in which he shared the stage with Union Minister of State L Murugan.

The Union and the State Ministers inaugurated a photo exhibition to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav – 75 years of Independence organised by Regional Outreach Bureau, Chennai and Press Information Bureau, Chennai, at Vivekananda House.

In his address, Murugan said that he would offer complete cooperation in developing Tamilnadu and implementing the projects between the Union and the State governments in better way.

Stating that 55 crore vaccines were given so far in the country, he added that the Centre is not being partial in allocation of vaccines and all states are being treated equally.

“I am happy to note that Tamilnadu is one of the frontrunners in vaccination. The state’s plan to provide vaccines to people through private hospitals under CSR funds is laudable,” he stated.