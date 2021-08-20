World record in honour of India’s healthcare warriors

Chennai: A world record for the largest pin badge sentence, ‘Pride of India’, was achieved in Mumbai recently.

A total of 22,373 Indian flag pin badges were used to create the sentence. Over 15,000 diabetologists, cardiologists and physicians from across the country participated and supported this unique initiative honouring our frontline warriors.

According to a statement from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, this achievement is aimed to honour our healthcare warriors, who have been on the frontlines of our nation’s battle against Covid-19, safeguarding our lives whilst risking theirs.