Bhoomika is special to me, says Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya Rajesh’s Bhoomika, directed by Rathindran R Prasad, is set in the backdrop of Ooty.

The film is produced by Karthik Subbraj’s Stone Bench Production and Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and is co-produced by Sudhan Sundaram.

The movie is a horror thriller, says Aishwarya Rajesh . She says that she was mightily pleased with the script that she readily agreed to do it.

The movie would be out 22 August in Vijay TV and it would be streamed in Netflix the next day. Says Aishwarya, ‘It is a movie that creates awareness on our environment. It carries a lofty message’.

Those who watch the movie would start to love nature. I started romancing earth once I completed the film, she adds.

The movie has come good. We shot extensively in Ooty. Sound effects in the film is highlight. We were hoping for a theatre release. Since the situation dis not allow us, we opted to go digital, she adds.

All credits to my director Rathindran, who has worked hard for the movie. My producers gave enough liberties. Bhoomika ia here to stay, she says.

I hope my Next Driver Jamuna will be out in theatres. I choose my scripts with care and do pick stories yhat ate fresh and new to audience, she adds.