BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatras run into trouble in Maharashtra, MP

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police today registered 17 more first information reports (FIRs) against BJP leaders and workers for the alleged violation of Covid-19 protocols during the Jan Ashirwad Yatra of Union Minister Narayan Rane in different parts of the city.

With this, the total number of FIRs filed against the BJP rally has climbed to 36. Meanwhile, the Yatra has run into twin controversies in Madhya Pradesh’s saffron citadel Indore.

In the first incident, senior BJP leader Govind Maloo was pushed away by on-duty cops while he tried to enter the venue of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in the Indore III assembly segment.

Even before the controversy could die down, another row erupted over the use of a rented horse having been painted in BJP colours, being used at the same political event.