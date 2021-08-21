Chiyaan 60 titled Mahaan

The makers of Vikram and Dhruv Vikram’s upcoming film released the title along with a video.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj the film is titled Mahaan. The first look video has Vikram riding a bike with goddess Kali’s hands attached to the pillion and Yama’s horns as well.

Produced by Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, the team recently wrapped up the shoot of the film. Mahaan is also the first film that will have Vikram and Dhruv sharing the screen space.

Simran, Bobby Simha and Vani Bhojan play pivotal roles in this action-packed drama. Shreyaas Krishna has operated the camera while Vivek Harshan is in charge of the cuts.