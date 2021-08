Chennai: Greater Chennai police have seized more than 150 guns without license from T Nagar. Sources said that Selvaraj, a resident of T Nagar, has been renting dummy guns for cinema shootings.

It is said that a proper license is needed to give such guns for rent. “However, Selvaraj did not get proper permissions and was renting the guns. Police have registered a case against Selvaraj and further investigation is being carried out,” sources said.