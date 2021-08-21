Schools and theaters to reopen in Tamilnadu

Chennai: Tamilnadu government has announced that schools and theaters will be reopened in Tamilnadu from 1 September.

The announcement was made after Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting to decide on extension of Covid-19 induced lockdown today.

A press released said that schools for classes 9,10,11 and 12 will start to function in rotational basis from 1 September. The lockdown has also been extended for two weeks till 6 September.

‘A decision on reopening of schools for the rest of the students will be taken after 15 September after review,’ the release said.

The release also said that theaters can be opened with 50 per cent occupancy from 23 August.

The release further said that people will be allowed in beaches, swimming pools, zoo, anganwadi, botanical gardens and boat houses from 23 August.

Shops can be opened till 10pm by following the standard operating protocols.

Permission has been given to reopen bars in hotels and clubs.