Vatsal Sheth tries out a different look

For many, Vatsal Sheth is the quintessential chocolate boy or the boy next door. He has grown a beard and has tried a different look which brawny and raw. 

He says, ”As an actor it’s a responsibility to try out different looks and it was iny mind for some time. To be honest, I am pleasantly surprised with the outcome. A shoutout to my team who works round to make me look the way I do. Loving the audience feedback and it was kind of a shocker to a lot of women as said by their feedback. I hope I delighted them pleasantly. I wanted to get a very different look so I started hitting the gym and grew a beard. I wanted to show the filmmakers and the audience that I can look different and do different roles and not just the boy next door or the pin up or something like that. Stay safe and love to all.’

