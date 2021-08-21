Violent lawyers face action from Bar Council

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: The Bar Council has reportedly banned six advocates from practicing after a CCTV footage of two groups of lawyers attacking each other went viral.

Police said that the clash was a fall out of a six-month-old dispute over laying of a road on the fourth lane of Naidu Street in Kotturpuram.

Police said that the Corporation was making steps to lay a concrete road on the lane, but one of the residents, a lawyer, opposed to it claiming it would lead to flooding of his house during monsoon.

There is a complaint pending in this regard in Kotturpuram police station, it is said. It is also learnt that both parties agreed to sort out the problem at the court.

 

NT Bureau

More Posts