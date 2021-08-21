Violent lawyers face action from Bar Council

Chennai: The Bar Council has reportedly banned six advocates from practicing after a CCTV footage of two groups of lawyers attacking each other went viral.

Police said that the clash was a fall out of a six-month-old dispute over laying of a road on the fourth lane of Naidu Street in Kotturpuram.

Police said that the Corporation was making steps to lay a concrete road on the lane, but one of the residents, a lawyer, opposed to it claiming it would lead to flooding of his house during monsoon.

There is a complaint pending in this regard in Kotturpuram police station, it is said. It is also learnt that both parties agreed to sort out the problem at the court.