What’s the latest in Jo’s Udanpirappe?

Directed by Era Saravanan, Udanpirappe is about the bond and tussle between the siblings played by Samuthirakani and Jyotika.

Jyotika s name in the film is Mathangi, Samuthirakani plays her brother Vairavan and Sasikumar essays the role of Sargunam. How Jyotika reunites her husband with her brother forms the crux of the story.

Produced by Suriya s 2D Entertainment, Udanpirappe will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video in October.

Imman is composing the music for the film, Velraj has cranked the camera, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.