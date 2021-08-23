AIADMK destroyed Anna centenary library: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that the previous government headed by AIADMK caused extensive damage to Anna centenary library and the ruling government will take steps to restore it.

The issue of Anna centenary library was raised by Chengam MLA M P Giri when he said that the previous AIADMK government which has the name and photo of former Chief Minister Annadurai stopped Anna Malumalarchi scheme and destroyed Anna centenary library.

Former school education Minister K A Sengottaiyan refuted and said that the previous AIADMK government had allotted Rs 6 crore for Anna centenary library which was even appreciated by water resources Minister Duraimurugan.