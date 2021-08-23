Chennai hospital performs surgery using 3D joints

Chennai: SIMS Hospital in the city claimed to have performed rare surgeries of total jaw joint replacement using 3D-printed as well as readymade jaw joints for three patients, recently.

Though surgeries for the replacement of hip and knee joints have become common, the ones for the replacement of jaw joints and the use of 3D printed custom-made joints are new, it said.

Explaining the uniqueness of the procedure, Dr K Sridhar, director, Institute of Craniofacial, Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery, SIMS Hospital, said, “We have performed total jaw joint replacement for three different patients. In one patient, who had zero mouth opening following a jaw surgery done elsewhere, the damaged jaw bone part was replaced with an artificial part made of titanium metal.”