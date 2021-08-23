‘Discuss Kodanad issue in Court’

Chennai: Former Minister and AIADMK leader D Jayakumar today said that the Kodanad issue should be discussed in the Court and not in the Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons today, Jayakumar said that there are several issues that have to discussed in the Assembly and the Kodanad issue is not that important.

“The issue is raised in the Assembly just to target former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami so that he is distracted from disposing his duties as the Leader of Opposition,” he added.

Responding to this Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that Jayakumar is making controversial statements.

“The Kodanad issue was first discussed in the Assembly by AIADMK. Even the AIADMK cadres are curious to know as to what happened at the Kodanad estate,” he added.