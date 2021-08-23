DMK fields Abdullah for RS bypoll from TN

Chennai: The ruling DMK in Tamilnadu on Sunday named M M Abdullah as its candidate for the September 13 Rajya Sabha bypoll from the State.

The election was necessitated due to the vacancy caused by the death of AIADMK’s A Mohammedjan in March this year.

In a statement here, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the candidature of Abdullah.

The bypoll to fill up the vacancy will be held on 13 September, the Election Commission had said on 17 August.

Mohammedjan’s term was to otherwise end on 24 July, 2025. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on 24 August.