ED raids at Sukesh’s ECR bungalow

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate today raided the ECR Bungalow of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. They seized luxury cars and cash, reports say.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is accused of allegedly running a Rs 200 crore extortion racket while he was lodged inside Tihar jail.

Meanwhile, ED has questioned Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s partner Leena Maria Paul in connection with an extortion racket, sources said.

Leena Paul is an actor and has worked in some Tamil and Hindi language films like Madras Cafe. She was questioned in the past by multiple agencies and police officials for her close association with Sukesh Chandrasekhar in alleged criminal cases.

According to sources, Sukesh Chandrasekhar used to pose as a government official and used to extort money from businessmen. Recently, he tried to extort a businessman’s wife who is being probed by law enforcement agencies, sources said.

Based on an FIR by the Delhi Police, the ED started a separate money-laundering investigation against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Two of his associates were also arrested in the extortion case.

According to police, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was in contact with big businessmen while he was lodged in the Rohini jail. He allegedly used extorted money from businessmen on the pretext that he would help them in resolving cases that were pending in High Court or Supreme Court.

In another case, it was alleged that Sukesh Chandrasekhar took money from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on the pretext of bribing election commission officials over AIADMK’s two leaves poll symbol.