Global annual summit today and tomorrow

Chennai: The annual flagship event of Project Management Associates (PMA)- the Project Managers Global Summit 2021- will be held today and tomorrow through virtual platform in view of precautions to counter the pandemic.

According to a press note, the theme of this year’s summit is “Project Management Optimisation For Resilience & Sustainability.”

International Project Management Association, the pioneer body of Project Professionals in the world, is existing in 72 countries. In India, PMA represents IPMA. It is headed by Dr A. Sivathanu Pillai, renowned scientist and founder of Brahmos Missile, the release added.