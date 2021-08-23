New organic destination in Chennai

Chennai: D’Moksha, an organic , vegan and chemical free brand formulated by Vanitha and her Ajith along with the help of their team member Venkatesh, has been launched.

It was launched by their brand ambassador Karun Raman who did a fashion sequence with his models showcasing all the products.

A statement said D’Moksha will be available on all retail stores and salons and the products can also be purchased online through their app.

“Products are formulated by prganic and botanical ingredients.These ingredients are grown without the use of genetically modified organism, herbicides and synthetic fertilisers.”