Partnership for logistics skill building

Chennai: 21CC Education has partnered with IndoSpace to present a curated list of learning modules for the latter’s tenants and their staff.

According to a press note, through the 21CC app, IndoSpace has been able to train over 6000 tenant employees in logistics and transportation related skills, across their parks in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana.

“The app offers a library of industry-relevant, engaging, and adaptive learning content with more than 110 e-learning modules, 50 courses, and 8 interactive games, all focused on logistics and transportation sectors, which can be accessed by the industrial real estate giant’s customers,” it added.