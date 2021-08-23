Review: Boomika

Aishwarya Rajesh’s Bhoomika, directed by Rathindran R Prasad, is set in the backdrop of Ooty. The film is produced by Karthik Subbraj’s Stone Bench Production and Kaarthekeyan Santhanam and is co-produced by Sudhan Sundaram. It is being streamed in Netflix.

Besides Aishwarya there is Vidhu, Sirya Ganapathy),, Vandana and Pablval Navageethan in key roles.

Samyuktha (Aishwarya Rajesh) and her husband Gautham (Vidhu) comes to a village in Ooty hill station for a township project. Gautham brings his friend Gayathri (Surya Ganapathy), an architect, to plan the construction. Gautham, Samyuktha, Gayathri, Aditi (Gautham’s sister – Madhuri) visit the guest house in the forest area to plan the construction.

However, they start to experience several paranormal activities in the guest house which leaves them shocked and terrified. A departed soul wants to convey a message to them.

Aishwarya Rajesh as Samyukthadoes a wonderful show. She gives a measured performance. Both Vidhu and Surya Ganapathy do justice to their roles. Avantika as autistic child os the scene-steer. Pavel Navageethan does give his best.

Roberto Zazzara’s camera and Prithvi Chandrasekhar’s background music adds strength to the movie. Rathindran’s writing is good. He made sure a greater message can be conveyed without being preachy.

The movie has engaging moments and a myst watch for those who love horror films.