Stalin presents pact to Dewan to Prince of Arcot

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin presented a business agreement signed between Tamilnadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd and Whiteleaf Ventures Pvt Ltd to Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, in Chennai, recently.

According to a release from the office of the Prince, Whiteleaf Ventures will promote, market and export the dairy products, manufactured by the Federation, to the Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.

S M Nasar, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, V Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary to the government of Tamilnadu, Kandasamy, Managing Director of Aavin and others were present.