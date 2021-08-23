TN unlocked from today, public allowed to visit theatres and beaches

Chennai: The fresh relaxations announced by Tamilnadu government has come in to effect from today. According to the latest relaxations all shops can stay open till 10 pm today.

Bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been resumed. KSRTC has said that around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations. Bus services to Tamilnadu were stopped on 27 April this year due to Covid restrictions.

Though theaters have been permitted to open with 50 per cent seating capacity, most screens were not open as the distributors have decided to resume operations from coming Friday with new releases or re-releases. It is said that the theater owners will utilise this one week to clean and sanitise the premises.

Tirupur M Subramaniam, president of the TN Theatres and Multiplexes Owners Association, said, “We are elated about this announcement. I have spoken with many theatre owners who have all expressed a relief. I thank the CM for this move.”

Arignar Anna Zoological Park did not open today as the Zoo management has said that proper order has not been received from the State government. It may be noted that zoos and botanical gardens were also allowed to reopen from today.

Beaches have also been allowed to reopen, but the shopkeepers and small traders around the beach area have been asked to get themselves vaccinated. Bars inside resorts and lodges have also reopened.

Anganwadi centres are allowed to function for providing mid-day meals. Creches will be allowed to function and all staff have to be vaccinated, the government said.

The government on Saturday extended coronavirus-induced lockdown for two more weeks till 6 September.

The State government also announced that colleges will be allowed to conduct physical classes from 1 September on a rotational basis. It also said both the teaching staff and non-teaching staff need to be vaccinated.

Regarding the resumption of physical classes in colleges, the standard operating procedures would be announced by the higher education department. It further said the polytechnic colleges also would be allowed to conduct physical classes from 1 September and the staff should be vaccinated.

All district-level education officers have been told to carry out preparation works and teachers are being vaccinated. We are in all preparedness, said Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

All places of worship will continue to remain closed to the public on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. However, the State government has requested the citizens once again to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public areas.

A large number of people started congregated in the beach front for bathing at the world famous Lord Ramanathaswamy temple at Rameswaram and at Lord Muruga temple at Tiruchendur, one of the six abodes of Lord Muruga.

“The members of the public should utilise the relaxations being extended by the government in a responsible manner. I appeal to the people to utilise the relaxations properly as the decisions have been made taking into consideration people’s livelihood, besides students’ education and future,” Chief Minister Stalin had said.

Offices of IT and ITeS sector companies have been allowed to operate with 100 per cent workforce.