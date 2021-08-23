TN will continue to oppose Mekedatu dam: Duraimurugan

Chennai: Reiterating that the Tamilnadu Government is taking all necessary action to prevent Karnataka from constructing a dam at Mekedatu across the River Cauvery, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday said that TN will soon file a civil appeal in the Supreme Court against the Order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the issue.

Moving the demand for grants for his department in the State Assembly, he said the TN government has continuously been conveying its strong objections to the Karnataka and the Union Government on the proposed new reservoir at Mekedatu

across the River Cauvery.

Karnataka prepared Feasibility Report for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project with a capacity of 67.16 TMC ft. and unilaterally submitted it to the Project Appraisal Directorate, Central Water Commission (CWC), New Delhi, on 4 August, 2018, which had forwarded it to Tamilnadu.

Though Tamilnadu conveyed its strong objections to the project report, the CWC had on 22 November, 2018 granted permission to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd., Karnataka for preparation of Detailed Project Report on Mekedatu project following which TN filed a Miscellaneous Application in the Supreme Court on November 30, 2018, seeking to stay the operation of the permission given by the CWC to go ahead with preparation of DPR, direct it to withdraw the letter, Restrain the Cauvery Neervari Nigama Ltd., from preparation of the DPR, Direct the State of Karnataka and its instrumentalities to maintain status quo from construction of any projects like Anicuts in the Cauvery Basin of Karnataka.

Listing out the steps taken by the government, Duraimurugan said when newspapers reported that Karnataka has started preliminary works at Mekedatu site, the TN Government on April 27 this year requested the Union Government to advice Karnataka not to take any action on the proposed Mekedatu project, since the matter is pending in the Supreme Court.

In the meanwhile, based on the media reports, the NGT (Southern Zone) has suo motu taken up the issue and ordered on May 21 to constitute a Committee consisting of four members, directing it to go in to the question as to whether any construction activity has been started without obtaining necessary clearance, and to assess the damages, if any, that would be caused to the environment, and submit its Report.

However, based on the review application filed by Karnataka, National Green Tribunal, New Delhi disposed the matter, citing that the matter is before the Supreme Court, vide its Order dated 17 June, 20

Since, the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, New Delhi has disposed the matter without giving an opportunity to Tamilnadu to file its reply, the TN Government of has decided to make an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Order of the National Green Tribunal soon.

Duraimurugan also listed out the steps taken by the government, including Chief Minister M K Stalin peronally taking up the matter with Prime Minister Modi, all party resolution and the meeting with the union jal sakthi Minister on the Mekedatu issue.

He said the TN Government is taking all necessary action to prevent Karnataka from constructing a Dam at Mekedatu or any other place, in the Cauvery basin of Karnataka in violation of the Final Order of the Tribunal and the Judgment of the Supreme Court and to safeguard the rights of Tamilnadu.