Court asks EPS, OPS tp appear 14 September

Chennai: A petition filed by AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking exemption from appearing in a case filed by Pugazhendhi has been rejected by the special court. The Court has asked the duo to appear in person on 14 September.

In his complaint, Pugazhendhi sought the court to punish the duo under Defamation Act for offences under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC for expelling him from AIADMK’s primary membership and accusing him of having indulged in anti-party activities and violated its rules.

The AIADMK leaders contended that based on the numerous complaints received from executives, Pugazhendhi has been removed from the party as per rules.