Cyber One is advanced drone

The world is going through some of its most challenging times and amidst this, India has witnessed success in the field of technology and research.

Indo Wings, a pioneer in UAV & Anti-UAV manufacturing & services launched Cyber One, India’s most advanced drone with a 360-degree radar sensor, 30x zoom camera, and over 65 mins of flying time with the top speed of 80-100km/h.

A press release said, ‘ Indo Wings is a part of ‘Audra Group’ and Paras Jain, founder, and CEO, Indo Wings(Audra Group) has always believed in innovation and with his expertise and years of international experience, has curated an end-to-end solution for various industries to micromanage without labor exertion and excessive time investment. Indo Wings has showcased state-of-the-art solutions for managing emergency situations during natural disasters at the Drone International Expo at the 6th International Police Expo in New Delhi.’

It adds, ‘Cyber Drone has additionally its night vision camera, artificial intelligence-based, one- touch flight makes it one of the most unique technologies ideal for monitoring and mapping in various sectors like gas leakage detection in oil and gas refineries, pipeline inspection, solar energy farm thermal mapping, forest mapping, roads and railways, mining and agricultural mapping.’