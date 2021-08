Chennai: Mild tremors were felt in parts of Chennai as an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was struck around 12 p.m, according to a India Meteorological Department bulletin.

The impact of the earthquake, considered of moderate intensity, was felt more in areas including Anna Nagar, Adayar, Alwarpet, Kolathur and T Nagar.

A number of Chennaiites took to the social media to report that they had felt tremors on Tuesday morning.