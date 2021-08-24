Oppo bets big on after-sales services

Chennai: In line with its ‘customer-first strategy’ and building on its service network, Oppo has announced its plans to strengthen its service centre network to over 600 stores by the year 2022.

The brand currently has over 500 plus service centers spread across more than 500 cities, a statement said.

“Through this expansion, Oppo is ensuring its commitment to reach out to customers with service centres in the most remote locations across the country. To provide speedy and high-quality services, the brand also expanded its after-sales network in districts including Kudal, Modasa, Nangal, Udhampur, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Hingoli, etc.”