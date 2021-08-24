Stalin announces memorial for MK

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today announced that a memorial will be constructed for former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at a cost of Rs 39 crore.

Making his first announcement under Rule 110 in the Assembly today, Stalin said that Kalaignar’s memorial will be established in 2.21 acres and will come up near Anna memorial.

“Karunanidhi had spent 80 years in public life, 70 years in cinema and as journalist, 60 years as MLA,50 years as the president of DMK. He is the only leader to have won all the elections that he had contested. He has been elected to the Assembly 13 times. He has served as the Chief Minister of Tamilnadu for five terms. He was a political ‘Gnani’ who guided several politicians,” Stalin said.

Stalin further said that Karunanidhi has tirelessly worked for the benefit of Tamilnadu and Tamil language. “He introduced several schemes for the upliftment and development of the State,” Stalin added.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the House O Panneerselvam welcomed the announcement and said history will always remember Karunanidhi.

“All AIADMK cadres whole heartedly welcome this announcement. I also request that the specialities of Karunanidhi should also be part of the memorial. My father was a huge fan of Karunanidhi and always had Parasakthi and Manohara dialogue books with him,” he added.

Karunanidhi passed away on 7 August 2018. It may be noted that former Chief Ministers of Tamilnadu, including Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, have been laid to rest at Marina beach.