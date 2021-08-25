Bharath- Vani Bhojan film goes on floors

Posted on by Agency
Bharath has joined the sets of his next Tamil project that also stars Vani Bhojan. The untitled film went on floors today in Tenkasi.

Said to be a slasher thriller, the film was announced in April this year. The makers, who had previously waited for the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, are planning on completing the film in a single schedule so that the film be ready for theatrical release soon. Also starring KS Ravikumar in an important role, the film also stars Moorthy of Pichaikkaran-fame, Mithun Maheswaran, and Muthaiah Kannadasan.

Bankrolled by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the film will be shot by S Suresh Bala and edited by R Kalai Vaanan.

Agency

More Posts